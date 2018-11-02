Baron Corbin Slams Shane McMahon, Praises Brock Lesnar’s Title Win

Baron Corbin spoke with Byron Saxton after Crown Jewel about his involvement in the Universal Championship match, Shane McMahon’s World Cup win and more. Highlights are below, per WZ:

On his involvement in the Universal Championship match: “My actions? Look at Brock Lesnar’s actions. He went out there and he destroyed his competition. He is The Beast. I’m looking to solidify the future of Monday Night RAW and Brock Lesnar is gonna solidify the future of Monday Night RAW. He is a Superstar among Superstars. He is gonna carry this brand for who knows how long.”

On Shane McMahon putting himself in the World Cup: “Let’s talk about what happened in the World Cup Tournament. Shane McMahon is the commissioner of SmackDown Live and he inserted himself into a match he had no business being in. His opponent hurt his ankle and should be out. The Miz was done and could not compete. Dolph Ziggler should be the winner. That was a poor display of sportsmanship by McMahon and The Miz taking a cheap shot before the bell. As far as I can see the cup that Shane McMahon is now carrying around for SmackDown Live is tainted. He didn’t earn it. He didn’t qualify for his spot. I threw an opponent out of the World Cup Tournament for not qualifying and he thinks he can just go out there and do that? It’s a joke. Shane McMahon is a joke. I hope to see him in the future.”