– Just about everyone was left disappointed last night on WWE Raw when Kurt Angle announced that Baron Corbin would be his WrestleMania 35 opponent. PWInsider reported earlier today that Angle was hoping for a “more high-profile” talent for his retirement match. Many thought that Corbin would be a swerve due to the underwhelming response and Corbin losing to Apollo Crews later in the night.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the planned match IS Baron Corbin vs. Kurt Angle, at least as of yesterday. Corbin being announced as Angle’s opponent wasn’t part of an angle that would lead to another opponent — WWE planned Angle vs. Corbin to be the match. Alvarez concedes that “plans change” but as of right now, Corbin vs. Angle is the bout WWE is going with at WrestleMania 35. Alvarez did note, however, that the negative fan reaction to the decision could force WWE to make a change.