Baron Von Raschke Documentary Screening At Garden State Film Festival This Weekend

The new documentary on Baron Von Raschke is set to screen this weekend at Garden State Film Festival in New Jersey. The documentary, titled The Claw is set to screen on March 26th at the Jersey Shore Arts Center at 6:00 PM ET. The film can be seen virtually through the festival from March 28th through April 3rd.

The Philip Harder-directed documentary is described by the festival’s page for the film as follows:

“This documentary tells the Jekyll-and-Hyde story of James Raschke, a shy and awkward boy from Nebraska who grows up to live in infamy as Baron von Raschke, one of the greatest super villains in the history of professional wrestling and master of the world-famous Claw hold. Despite his intimidating appearance and menacing German persona, the Baron is actually a college-educated, loving and sensitive family man, who cries watching TV commercials and disguises his huge bald head in a blond wig because he doesn’t want to get attacked by angry fans while at church on Sundays.”

The trailer for the film is below: