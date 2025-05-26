Barry Barlow Recalls Initial Reaction To The Repo Man Gimmick

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Barry Barlow talked about the Repo Man character and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Repo Man character: “I absolutely loved the gimmick. I came up with the gimmick with Vince, and I was kind of — with Demolition, I was kind of at the part where I needed another break again. And when Bill got sick, and they were kind of — you know, and Brian came in, who was a great partner. But it was getting to be the end of Demolition, because now the Road Warriors were coming up there and they were the guys. They were trying to do everything they could to destroy us. And they really did.

“So when I came up with the gimmick it was a lot of fun, and it was something that was — I didn’t know if I could do it, but I knew I could do it. And it was almost like if you watch The Voice or American Idol, they have you do a song that you can’t do. And if you do it right, it’s incredible. And that’s what I thought with the Repo Man. But I went in there to be a heel and to end up being a babyface. And then when he didn’t turn me babyface, he told me, ‘Barry, I’m not going to change your babyface,’ that’s when I put in my notice there too. So it was once again, the promoter said what they were going to do, and didn’t come through with it. But I thought the Repo Man would have been a really good baby face deal at the end.”

On his talks with McMahon: “And what was great about that was when I talked to Vince, when we came up with the whole thing. I said, ‘Vince, I’m not here to be a top, top guy.’ I said, ‘I want to be the guy that gets the top guy over. Not the bottom guy. I want to work with Duggan. I want to work with Savage, DiBiase. I want to work with all the top guys, Curt Hennig, ‘I ended up working with every one of those. So he did exactly what you know, my job was to get him over. And I had more fun because there was no pressure at all. I mean, it was just a good couple of years of my life in wrestling that was, it was fun.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.