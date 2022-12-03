– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed how he negotiated a clause in Scott Hall’s WCW contract that WCW would have to match his contract if WCW hired any other Superstars from WWE (then WWF) who were able to sign a bigger contract than Scott Hall. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bloom on what he negotiated into the Scott Hall contract: “I got Scott something else in the deal. If anybody, except for Hogan, I listed The Undertaker, I listed Kevin Nash, I listed, there was no Goldberg yet, but I listed Bret Hart. There was a list of people there that if they came in, WCW would have to match the salary … other than Hogan.”

On when he started working with Kevin Nash: “I didn’t start working with Kevin until later on when it was time to renegotiate for Scott and Kevin together. They decided, obviously, hell of a duo here. They’d come in May and June for WCW, created the NWO, and then, just took a matter of time where they realized they need to be paid more and well-deservedly so. So, that’s when I met Kevin and then, of course, we started to all work together.”