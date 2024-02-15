Barry Darsow On The Toughest Guys In Wrestling, Relationship with Nailz

Barry Darsow recently weighed in on the most legitimately tough guys in wrestling he ever met. Darsow weighed in on the topic and more on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the most legit tough guys in the business: “There was a few of ’em. Kevin Kelly, Nailz, was a tough guy, Haku… Those two guys are what I have in mind. [But] you couldn’t ask for two more gentlemen and gentle giants than those two guys.”

On Nailz’ infamous WWE exit: “I never talked to Kevin about it. But he got screwed on a payoff from what I heard. I heard [Big Boss Man] made a ton of money, and Kevin got a check for almost nothing. And that’s what it was all about. Could’ve been some other things, too, that built up to that.”

On his relationship with Nailz: “When you’re friends with him, he would do anything for you. He sells trailers, buys them, sells them… He doesn’t go out and do many wrestling things at all. He just doesn’t want to be around the business.”