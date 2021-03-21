Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62

F4WOnline reports that Barry Orton, the uncle of Randy Orton and brother of ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton Jr., has passed away at the age of 62. Orton wrestled as “Barry O” in the WWF, where he had runs in 1985-86 and 1990-91. He also wrestled in ICW where he won their tag team titles with his brother, NWA Hollywood Wrestling and Stampede Wrestling in 1987, where he was The Zodiak.

He’s also known for his time in 1991 and 1992, going into media interviews to talk about his issues in wrestling. At the time, he claimed that Terry Garvin, who worked in talent relations for WWE with Pat Patterson, tried to sexually harass him on a car ride. According to Barry, this happened when he was a teenager trying to make it in the business in the Amarillo territory during the 1970s. He ended up making appearances for the shows of Larry King, Phil Donahue and Geraldo Rivera. He even had confrontations with Vince McMahon, who tried to discredit him on the air by bringing up his prison time after he had an automobile accident that resulted in a death.

Barry was friends with Tom Cole, who claimed that Mel Phillips sexually harassed him while he was a teenager working for the ring crew in WWF (which Phillips supervised). By the time Orton’s appearances happened, Garvin and Phillips were let go by the WWF and Patterson resigned. The entire incident led to the end of his wrestling career. He later became an actor.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Orton.