Barry Windham Set To Appear At NWA Hard Times V

Barry Windham is making his return to the NWA for an appearance at Hard Times V next month. The NWA announced on Monday that the Hall of Famer is set to appear at the March 22nd show in Dothan, Alabama.

The full announcement reads:

Barry Windham Returns to The National Wrestling Alliance March 22

Barry Windham makes his return to the National Wrestling Alliance! One of the most legendary figures in NWA history, Windham is scheduled to make a special appearance at NWA Hard Times V on March 22 in Dothan, AL!

Over his three-decade Hall of Fame career, Windham held virtually every NWA championship. The former NWA World’s Champion returns to the National Wrestling Alliance for a special fan meet-and-greet opportunity at the Dothan Civic Center prior to the Signature Live Event.

“National Wrestling Alliance live events across the country offer fans a truly interactive opportunity to not only experience hard-hitting pro wrestling action live but also meet the NWA stars of today and often legends from our past,” says NWA National Promoter Bryan Idol.

“In Dothan, fans get to meet one of the greatest NWA stars of all time — Barry Windham,” he says.

Also a former NWA World Champion, World Tag Team Champion, World Television Champion, U.S. Tag Team Champion, and United States Champion, Windham shocked the world by joining the infamous Four Horsemen faction in 1998. Alongside “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard, under the tutelage of J.J. Dillon, they ran roughshod across the National Wrestling Alliance.

Now, thanks to generous sponsorship from Captain’s Corner, purveyor of all things wrestling, Windham returns to the National Wrestling Alliance in Dothan, AL. On March 22, fans can meet the legend for $30 with paid admission to the Hard Times V Signature Live Event.

“Barry makes so few public appearances; this is such an incredible honor — and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans of all ages,” says Idol.

“The National Wrestling Alliance is where history is made and legends are forged… and celebrated!” Idol says. “Having an iconic name like Barry Windham with us for Hard Times V only makes what will already be an unforgettable night of professional wrestling even more special!”