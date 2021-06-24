Bateman Says Vincent Winning ROH World Title Would Make Him ‘Unstoppable’

Bateman says the ROH World Title will be Vincent’s one day, and it’ll make him unstoppable. The leader of The Righteous spoke with WrestleZone about his disciple, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his association with Vincent: “You ever met someone, and from the moment you meet them, you feel like you’ve known them your entire life?. That’s what that is. It’s what keeps us so close. From the moment I met Vincent, it’s like I’ve known him forever. The things that he says, all the things that he does, it makes so much sense to those who will listen and see the greater truths, who are not afraid of exposing themselves to something beyond what they are. That’s why.”

On Vincent potentially winning the World Title: “That’s always the end goal, isn’t it? Something shiny, a bauble? But at the end of the day, what that represents is power. Vincent’s already a powerful man. But with that, he’s unstoppable. All that good work, all those words finally make sense because then the power would be right there, right in the palm of his hand. Finally the platform to show everyone what the rest of us already know.”