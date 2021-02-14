wrestling / News
Batista Currently Filming Thor: Love & Thunder In Australia, Unlikely For Wrestlemania
February 13, 2021 | Posted by
During a recent episode of PWInsider Elite Radio (via Wrestling Inc, a fan asked about the status of Batista and if he might be available for Wrestlemania. He won’t be available because he’s filming Thor: Love & Thunder in Australia.
Mike Johnson said: “He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired. I don’t see that happening, not as a big part of Mania.“
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 02.13.21 – Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro All Discuss Facing Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks Wants to Main Event WrestleMania, And More!
- Bruce Prichard On Ahmed Johnson’s Run In WWE, Ahmed Working Stiff, His Potential As Top Star
- Jim Ross On Infamous Randy Orton-Rey Mysterio Angle In 2006, WWE Using Eddie Guerrero’s Death In Storyline
- CM Punk Comments on Edge’s Royal Rumble Win, Scrapped Match With Benoit & More in Twitter Q&A