Batista Currently Filming Thor: Love & Thunder In Australia, Unlikely For Wrestlemania

February 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During a recent episode of PWInsider Elite Radio (via Wrestling Inc, a fan asked about the status of Batista and if he might be available for Wrestlemania. He won’t be available because he’s filming Thor: Love & Thunder in Australia.

Mike Johnson said: “He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired. I don’t see that happening, not as a big part of Mania.

