Batista Says He Would Be In WWE Hall Of Fame Before James Gunn’s DC Universe

Dave Bautista, also known as Batista, was scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

While speaking with Aaron Perine of ComicBook.com, Batista said he thinks it will happen before being part of James Gunn’s DC Universe as they previously worked together. Here are the highlights:

On the WWE Hall of Fame: “I couldn’t give you an honest answer to that because I think… I’m only gonna say this because we’ve had conversations, over the years, it would the WWE Hall of Fame. I was supposed to go in last year and I was on a film and I just couldn’t travel. I was on a film in South Africa and logistically we just couldn’t make it happen. So, you know, and I haven’t talked to James about the DC Universe.”

On wanting to work with Gunn again: “I would love to work with James again, whether it’s DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He’s an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that’s priceless. So to work with him again? I mean I’d do it for free. But, we just haven’t had the conversations. He’s on top of DC now. He’s doing his thing. I’m trying to grind along in my processing. But, I’m always open-minded too and I’ve expressed that to him.”