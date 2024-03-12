Bayley Says She’s Asked About Paramore Playing Her Entrance At WrestleMania 40

Bayley has been open about her desire to have Paramore play her to the ring at WrestleMania, and she says she’s asked about it this year. Bayley is set to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at the April PPV, and she spoke during an Xfinity Hangout about the possibility of such a thing happening.

“Honestly, yeah, because I am going to fight for it,” Bayley said (per Fightful). “I’ve already brought it up. I just don’t know what their schedule is like these days. It feels like they’re taking time off, but they just put out a new video, so maybe not.”

She continued, “I would love for them to play ‘Simmer.’ During the pandemic, Hayley’s solo album came out, and I was listening to that all the time. ‘Simmer’ would pump me up. Let’s do some ‘Simmer’ into my theme. I don’t know, I don’t care, you can play anything you want, I’ll come out to it. I’m really trying. Keep petitioning and tweeting about it.”

Paramore has already said that they’ve given Bayley permission to play “Simmer” for her entrance music at WrestleMania, as Bayley tweeted a video of: