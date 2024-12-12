– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, WWE Superstar Bayley was asked about a potential Fatal 4-Way match with WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Mone, and Becky Lynch) going against each other. Bayley said she would love for it happen. (via Fightful), “I would love that. Since we never got it, we had a couple of tag matches, and in Madison Square Garden. I can be happy with that, if [the four-way] never did happen. I just think the wrestling world is too magical for it not to happen.”

Bayley is currently taking part in the tournament for the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship. She will face Chelsea Green in the semifinals of the tournament this Friday at WWE SmackDown. The show is being held at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be broadcast live on USA Network.

Bayley's former tag team partner, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks), is currently signed to AEW