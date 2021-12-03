Bayley Weighs In On Idea of Four Horsewomen vs. WWE Hall of Famers Match

Bayley is down for the idea of a Four Horsewomen match against four WWE Hall of Fame women – if her colleagues can get their stuff together. Bayley retweeted a clip from the Bellas Podcast in which Leta said that she’d love to see the Bella Twins, Trish Stratus, and herself battle Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair.

Bayley replied:

”If those other 3 ever get their shhh together, then you 4 are seriously once and for all DONE FOR.”

Bayley is currently out of action due to a torn ACL she underwent surgery on in July.