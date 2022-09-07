wrestling / News
Bayley Praises Talent of Roxanne Perez at Such a Young Age
– During today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, Damage CTRL leader Bayley had high praise for NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show:
Bayley on the talent of Roxanne Perez:Bayley on Damage CTRL: “We’re incredible. We are very incredible. There are little girls out there that want to be Damage CTRL, you know, just like us. [IYO Sky noting their combined years of experience.] Exactly, IYO is saying there’s 45 years of experience between all three of us, so you guys have a long way to go, but yeah.”
Perez was in action on last night’s episode of NXT 2.0, losing to former NXT UK Women’s Champion in a singles match.
