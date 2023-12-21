Bayley Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

– PWInsider reports that Bayley has re-upped with WWE, signing a new multi-year contract with the company. The news comes just two days after it was reported that currently injured veteran Superstar, Charlotte Flair, signed a new contract as well.

The 34-year-old Bayley (nee Pamela Rose Martinez), first signed with WWE in late 2012, later debuting in NXT 2013. During her career, she’s won the NXT, Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Titles in WWE. She also won the Women’s Money in the Bank Match in 2019.

It looks like this is part of WWE’s recent efforts to lock up their top Superstars to new long-term contracts, and the company is reportedly looking to avoid their top talents becoming free agents. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio also recently signed new multi-year contracts with WWE.

Bayley is currently scheduled to compete in the women’s Rumble match at next month’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. The show will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.