Bayley On How Much She Respects Her Opponents at WWE Backlash France

During an appearance on the Smackdown Lowdown, Bayley spoke about the respect she has for her WWE Backlash France opponents, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton. Bayley will defend the Women’s title against both at the PPV event on May 4.

She said: “I am feeling not so good, a little rough, a little sore, a little freaking mad, to be honest, and I’m so annoyed. I’m quickly reminded who Nia Jax is. The irresistible force, the competitor she is, the person she is. I’m quickly reminded what it’s like to be a champion. You always got a target on your back. I should know that. I should have eyes in the back of my head because I know sneaky Nia Jax. I know this sneaky roster. I know that people would do anything to get to this. I’d do anything for this. It’s a little bit humbling, to be honest. I’m humbled. I’m hurt, but I’m humbled. I’m excited, now I finally get my first title defense unless Nia wants to ruin that just like Tiffany ruined it last week. I need to calm down. Naomi’s my friend. I’m excited to share the ring with her. Tiffany, I actually would have done the same thing. She made a statement. She made a bold statement coming after me. She made a bold statement attacking me and Naomi last week and she made a bold statement tonight. She made a bold statement on SmackDown that this is what she wants and where else are you gonna go if you’re not shooting for the top, right? I can respect that. I respect that. I’m gonna be in the ring with two women that I respect. Look at that. What a great night it’s gonna be, huh? I’m feeling a little crazy. It’s not your fault. I need a cool off and if you see Nia, Tell her we’re not done yet, alright? Tell her the women’s champ is looking for her.“