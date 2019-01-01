Bayley Says She Is Bitter About Being Left off TLC, Vows to Win Royal Rumble

– Bayley discussed being left off of the TLC PPV, her goal for the Royal Rumble and more during her interview with Metro. Highlights are below:

On her favorite UK superstar: “I really like Pete Dunne. His grittiness and aggressiveness is something I want to learn from and something I wish I could be a little more of in the ring. He’s got a very unique style to him and you can tell he’s not out here to impress anybody, he’s not going to change for anybody. It’s very admirable.”

On being left off of TLC: “I wished I was on the show because it was in my hometown so I’m a little bitter about it. I was really happy with the main event, Charlotte, Becky and Asuka all deserve to be in that spot. I was jealous because I want to be in a TLC match but I’m very happy to see them in that position. Asuka winning was very cool because everyone knows how hard she works.”

On inspiring a new generation: “It’s really strange to think about, but that’s been the goal all along to do what [Trish and Lita] did for us and inspire. Sasha and I do get that a lot from our Brooklyn match, that it inspired women to start training or watching wrestling. That’s a little step in us trying to become what they were, we want to be heroes and role models and Hall of Famers.”

On the best wrestler right now: “Sasha Banks. She has it all, she has everything. Her mind works like no other and her heart is undeniable.”

On the Royal Rumble: “Of course, I’m going to win the Royal Rumble! Last year I didn’t have too good of a showing, probably the highlight for me was being in there with Trish Stratus which was so cool.”