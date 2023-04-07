wrestling / News

Bayley Shares Photos From Wrestlemania, Questions What’s Most Important About Being A Wrestler

April 7, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Bayley 2-7-23 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, Bayley shared several behind-the-scenes photos from Wrestlemania of her posing with several different people, including other superstars. She also posed a philosophical question about why people become wrestlers to begin with: fame or to help the business. The quote she uses is from J. Cole’s “The Climb Back.”

She wrote: “‘Are you doin this work to facilitate growth or to become famous? Which is more important?”

Bayley posted a cryptic tweet earlier this week in which she said “bye”, but didn’t explain herself. The tweet has caused speculation about her WWE future.

