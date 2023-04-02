Bayley Posts Cryptic Farewell Tweet After WrestleMania Night One

Bayley has fans speculating about her after she posted a rather vague message to social media that ended with “bye.” The Damage CTRL leader saw her group lose to Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 night one. She took to Twitter on Sunday morning to write:

“And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end. Bye”

It’s not currently clear when she is specifically talking about whether it’s Damage CTRL, their feud with the other three that led into WrestleMania, or something else.