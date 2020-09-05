wrestling / News
Bayley Turns on Sasha Banks, Attacks Her On Smackdown (Pics, Video)
The Sasha Banks and Bayley friendship is officially over after Bayley attacked her former buddy on this week’s Smackdown. This week’s episode say Bayley assault Banks after the latter was hurt during their rematch against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which the champions won.
Banks was down on the mat with medics checking on her due to a “very serious leg injury” as Michael Cole noted. Bayley went to help Banks out of the ring but attacked her on the apron and assaulted her in the ringside area, including using the ring steps on Banks’ injured leg. Bayley then brought Banks back into the ring, put a chair around her neck and stomped on it. Banks was stretchered out after the brank and ambulanced away.
You can see pics and video from the segment below:
PLANTED.@NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler RETAIN the @WWE #WomensTagTitles on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/d3EYcp66WZ
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
A tough capper to a tough week for @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/EjYMlWNcb9
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
WAIT A MINUTE.#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/uFObibLHBW
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
.@MichaelCole and @WWEGraves are all of us.#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/UhKPDzG8ID
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020
WHAT ARE YOU DOING, @itsBayleyWWE?!?!?!
The #SmackDown #WomensChampion just unleashed a relentless assault on her best friend @SashaBanksWWE!!! pic.twitter.com/PZyZAyXjmu
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
It's official. @itsBayleyWWE has SNAPPED. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gdGHEOGjLx
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
#BayleyNoFriends#SmackDown @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/DU0KILHMGt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 5, 2020
Get well soon, @SashaBanksWWE. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XxGrbPunEx
— WWE (@WWE) September 5, 2020
OH MY GOD!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BKAoBUvY9P
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 5, 2020
… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/uSwtLj1MJe
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On Sami Zayn’s Recent WWE Return And Decision To Stay Gone
- Note On How Much Time WWE Added To Jeff Hardy’s Contract After Injuries
- More On WWE’s Decision To Let Brock Lesnar’s Deal Expire, If AEW Could Be In Negotiations, How They Approach Bookings For Lesnar and Tyson Fury
- Matt Hardy Discusses Why He Left WWE For AEW, The Reason The Dark Order Wouldn’t Work In WWE