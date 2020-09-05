Bayley Turns on Sasha Banks, Attacks Her On Smackdown (Pics, Video)

The Sasha Banks and Bayley friendship is officially over after Bayley attacked her former buddy on this week’s Smackdown. This week’s episode say Bayley assault Banks after the latter was hurt during their rematch against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which the champions won.

Banks was down on the mat with medics checking on her due to a “very serious leg injury” as Michael Cole noted. Bayley went to help Banks out of the ring but attacked her on the apron and assaulted her in the ringside area, including using the ring steps on Banks’ injured leg. Bayley then brought Banks back into the ring, put a chair around her neck and stomped on it. Banks was stretchered out after the brank and ambulanced away.

You can see pics and video from the segment below: