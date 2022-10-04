Bayley Wants to Face Candice LeRae If She Becomes Champion

– WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke to WWE Germany’s Die Woche about an opponent she’d like to face if she becomes Raw Women’s Champion. Bayley specifically named Candice LeRae.

Bayley commented on wanting to face her (via per Wrestling Inc), “Candice LeRae. I know she can walk in here and take over the division because she is popular, and she is trending, and I have hyped her up a lot, so she can thank me.” She continued, “I mean, I probably got her her job back, let’s be honest! I tweeted about her so much!”

First up, Bayley has champion Bianca Belair in a Ladder Match for the Raw Women’s Title. It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.