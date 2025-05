Bea Priestley Set for Highspots Virtual Signing

– Highspots Auctions announced that former WWE Superstar Bea Priestley (aka Blair Davenport) will be taking part in Signt-It Live and the Virtual Gimmick Table on Thursday, May 15. The events will be streaming live on the Highspots Facebook page. More details are available below:

THIS WEEK ON HIGHSPOTS!

streaming LIVE on Highspots Superstore!

πŸ”₯ TURBO TUESDAY with Boss Man β€” Tuesday, May 13th @ 7:00 PM EST

Get your adrenaline fix and score incredible deals all night long!

πŸ”₯ LAST CALL β€” Wednesday, May 14th @ 6:00 PM EST

Hang out for exclusive stories, laughs, and surprises!

πŸ”₯ SIGN IT LIVE with BEA PRIESTLEY β€” Thursday, May 15th @ 5:00 PM EST

Preorders available at highspotsauctions.com

πŸ”₯ VIRTUAL GIMMICK TABLE with BEA PRIESTLEY β€” Thursday, May 15th @ 7:00 PM EST

Snag exclusive merch and deals β€" Tommy Thomas is bringing the hype!

πŸŽ₯ All shows stream live at: Highspots Superstore

πŸ›’ Preorders, auctions & more at: HighspotsAuctions.com

Don't miss a second β€" it's gonna be a wild week!

