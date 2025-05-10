Bea Priestley Set for Highspots Virtual Signing

– Highspots Auctions announced that former WWE Superstar Bea Priestley (aka Blair Davenport) will be taking part in Signt-It Live and the Virtual Gimmick Table on Thursday, May 15. The events will be streaming live on the Highspots Facebook page. More details are available below:

🔥 TURBO TUESDAY with Boss Man — Tuesday, May 13th @ 7:00 PM EST

🔥 LAST CALL — Wednesday, May 14th @ 6:00 PM EST

🔥 SIGN IT LIVE with BEA PRIESTLEY — Thursday, May 15th @ 5:00 PM EST

🔥 VIRTUAL GIMMICK TABLE with BEA PRIESTLEY — Thursday, May 15th @ 7:00 PM EST

