wrestling / News
Bea Priestley Set for Highspots Virtual Signing
– Highspots Auctions announced that former WWE Superstar Bea Priestley (aka Blair Davenport) will be taking part in Signt-It Live and the Virtual Gimmick Table on Thursday, May 15. The events will be streaming live on the Highspots Facebook page. More details are available below:
🚨 THIS WEEK ON HIGHSPOTS! 🚨
Get ready for an action-packed week — streaming LIVE on Highspots Superstore!
– Click to Expand –
🔥 TURBO TUESDAY with Boss Man — Tuesday, May 13th @ 7:00 PM EST
Get your adrenaline fix and score incredible deals all night long!
🔥 LAST CALL — Wednesday, May 14th @ 6:00 PM EST
Hang out for exclusive stories, laughs, and surprises!
🔥 SIGN IT LIVE with BEA PRIESTLEY — Thursday, May 15th @ 5:00 PM EST
Preorders available at highspotsauctions.com
🔥 VIRTUAL GIMMICK TABLE with BEA PRIESTLEY — Thursday, May 15th @ 7:00 PM EST
Snag exclusive merch and deals — Tommy Thomas is bringing the hype!
🎥 All shows stream live at: Highspots Superstore
🛒 Preorders, auctions & more at: HighspotsAuctions.com
@followers
Don’t miss a second — it’s gonna be a wild week! 💥
#Highspots #TurboTuesday #LastCall #VirtualGimmickTable #GiaMiller #TommyThomas
More Trending Stories
- Iyo Sky Reportedly Considered WWE’s ‘Breakaway Star’ of the Year Behind the Scenes
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Spider Graphic Appears On AEW Dynamite Logo, Spoiler On Who It’s For
- Updated Betting Odds For WWE Backlash: One Title Favored To Change Hands