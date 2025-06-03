Bear Bronson Details AEW Departure

Former AEW talent Bear Bronson announced on May 31, 2025, that his time with All Elite Wrestling had ended, and he officially became a free agent on June 1st. Bronson had not wrestled on AEW or ROH television since late 2024.

He was best known as part of The Iron Savages tag team and later trio, alongside Jacked Jameson and Beefcake Boulder. Bronson recently detailed his AEW departure on The Wrestling Junkies podcast (per Fightful). Here are the highlights:

On his AEW run: “I believe, at this point in my career, I’m not going to say I ever fell out of love with wrestling, but I do believe I hit a point in AEW where I felt complacent. Just with the role we were given and when you’re surrounded by a lot of people that pressure you to ‘just be grateful. Be grateful you’re getting used for that minute and 30 seconds.’ You kind of put yourself in this mode of forcing yourself to be happy with what you’re doing when I’m looking at my best friends becoming world champions and my peers chasing the things they want, but I have a lot of people looking down on me saying, ‘Just be happy you’re used at all.’ That kind of gets to you, ‘I am happy,’ even though you’re not. The truth is, having a job with AEW, that is something people would kill for. I’m still grateful that over the past four years I’ve gotten to grow with AEW. Good experiences, bad experiences. I went through a serious growth period.”

On things changing: “AEW changed us from Bear Country to Iron Savages. That is something where I felt like I was being a follower and not a leader. I’m the type who, if someone throws out an idea, I’m open-minded, so I never gave push back on that. It’s a weird period in my life where I’m making this money, I’m on salary, I have a guaranteed check, but my passion isn’t there. Being on this journey with my wife and watching her succeed so early because she’s doing it the way she wants to do it with her unique character and ability, the way she attacked it, she made me fall in love with wrestling all over again and made me realize what is important versus what’s not as important as I thought. That’s a huge part where things started to change [mentally]. I had grown more bitter and I would watch other people succeed and aspire to do things I wanted to do and I thought, ‘Why am I not doing this? Why am I following what these people say and not taking a gamble?'”

On Mike Santana: “I do feel like I was put in a box. Right before I left, I had spoken to an office person where I asked them, ‘We’re being very good team players. We do everything that is asked of us and we give zero pushback. Tony really likes the Iron Savages characters.’ He was kind of the only one that did. He loved the motorboating and all that. I feel like I can take anything and try my best and have fun with it. I do feel that was a little to my detriment because it is something he thought was entertaining. ‘Great. I’m making my boss happy.’ I asked them, ‘Is this something that can grow bigger? Over the next year, can we rise up the card?’ They were very honest. Someone got back to me and said, ‘No, they just see this as an enhancement thing.’ That’s when I was like, ‘Oh man, I gotta get the fuck out of here.’ That answered it. That wasn’t the last straw, but it was a big straw where, what I was doing wasn’t right. It is now confirmed I’m being complacent with my spot. CM Punk and Steve Austin say it; if you’re in this business and your goal isn’t to be a top guy, or close to the top guy, you shouldn’t be there. I believe that, too. Your dream isn’t to be the guy already in the ring and lose in 30 seconds. Your dream is to main event WrestleMania, to be a star, to be the top guy, to be the best performer you can be. When they told me that, sirens went off in my head. ‘I have to get the fuck out of here.’ That’s no knock on them. They have a lot of signed people and a lot of people to cater to. Tony Kahn and AEW are not sitting at home thinking about Bear Bronson. I don’t blame them for that. That’s not their fault. I need to pull back and when I do leave, I have to recollect.”