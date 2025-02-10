Bear Bronson Issues Longer Statement On Bear Boulder Battery Charges

Bear Bronson has issued a more detailed statement on the charges of domestic battery against his former tag team partner Bear Boulder. As noted, Bronson issued an initial statement after Boulder was fired by AEW following an arrest for domestic battery by strangulation. Bronson has since deleted that statement and posted a longer statement in which he said he was “heartbroken” and “blindsided” by the news of Boulder’s arrest, and apologized for identifying the victim by her first name in his initial statement.

Bronson’s full statement reads:

“Hey guys, this is one of the hardest weeks of my life.

I’m heartbroken at the news about my former tag partner. To say I feel blindsided by the horrific details of the incident is an understatement. This is someone I traveled the world with as a team for 8 years, full of matches & memories I held close to me. Someone I trusted around my family. He was a groomsman at my wedding this past October with his fiancée. The arrest report provided by the police has made me sick, depressed, and angry.

My phone has been blowing up nonstop since the news broke – I put out a quick statement yesterday so I could put my phone down, spend quality time in the city with my wife, and process everything.

I’ve been made aware that I was wrong for using the victim’s first name in my statement & I apologize. I wasn’t thinking clearly & just wanted everyone to know she was okay.

As of now, I have been advised to fully step back from the entire situation and can only pray nothing worse happens.

Only professionals can help the situation any further & I am not one. The only thing I can do now is move on and focus on my life.

If there is any confusion, I will clear it up now:

My wrestling name is Bear Bronson, I live in NY, not FL, and I do NOT condone domestic violence under any circumstances whatsoever. Zero tolerance. Causing physical harm to your partner is disgusting & vile; people who love each other don’t do that – plain & simple. Don’t let anyone make you believe there are shades of gray or ‘yeah but’ exceptions to that garbage. It’s not shades of gray, it’s very black & white. I don’t care how you spin it, that’s not love.

I’m in a very happy marriage with my wife Gabby. We shower each other with love & support every single day. Her happiness & safety will be my main priority for the rest of my life.

So if you come across the headlines that broke, please read them very carefully.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and feel stuck in a violent relationship/one that you feel could turn violent, please call out for help before it’s too late.

No ‘but what about the good times,’

No ‘but every relationship has problems,’

It doesn’t get better, it only gets worse.

Put your health & well-being first above everything else.”