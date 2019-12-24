Becky Lynch Challenges Asuka to Raw Women’s Title Match

– Becky Lynch has issued a challenge to Asuka for a Raw Women’s Championship match. Lynch issued the challenge on Raw, noting that Asuka is the one woman to beat her fair and square and that she wants to get that win back. Lynch said WWE has been trying to protect her because she’s become the face of the company, but she’s done worrying about that. Asuka and Kairi Sane came out and Asuka said she wants Lynch’s title, leading to Lynch saying she would put the title on the line if she has to.

The match is not officially confirmed but seems to be the plan for the Royal Rumble on January 26th. You can see video of the segment below: