Becky Lynch Discusses Her Relationship With Charlotte Flair

During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes (per Wrestling Inc), Becky Lynch discussed her relationship with Charlotte Flair that has had its ups and downs over the years.

They most recently teamed together as part of the Women’s WarGames Match last November at Survivor Series.

“Wasn’t that nice? I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads because we both want to be the very best. And with that, it’s hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship, but it was nice,” Lynch said. “Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you, [and] becomes to get heavy. So whenever you can get a break from that, I think that’s nice. But you can’t get too much of that, because this is wrestling, man. We’re not selling a good time, we’re selling conflict.”