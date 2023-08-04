Becky Lynch Doesn’t Think She Has The Bladder Fortitude For Commentary

In a recent appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Becky Lynch responded to an inquiry about trying commentary with an eminently practical objection (via Fightful). According to Lynch, she thinks she might be lacking the physical endurance in matters of intake and output (for lack of better terms) to do three hours behind the table without a break. Lynch expressed that while she is flush with talent in terms of dialogue and analysis, the lack of regular relief puts the proposal in the toilet for her. You can find a highlight from Lynch on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On why she probably won’t be seen doing commentary much: “Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever even considered [doing commentary] because I just look at Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves and Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, and they’re all incredible, but I just go, ‘How do you hold your pee for that long?’ I go, ‘they have to be starving.’ I’m a snacker. I need my snacks. To keep that energy up for that length of time and not have to pee, I don’t know. I think that’s the reason that it’s never been a consideration. Not to say…now that we’re talking about it, I think I would be fairly good at it. I do like to talk and I like to watch wrestling and I like to analyze wrestling and give my two cents. It is something, but again, when you think about it, Raw is over three hours. They gotta hold their pee for that long.”