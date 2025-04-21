Becky Lynch Weighs In On WWE Return At WrestleMania: ‘The Man Don’t Do Part-Time’

Becky Lynch is back and the new co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and she says it’s a full-time return. Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 night two and teamed with Lyra Valkyria to win the Women’s Tag Team Titles. She spoke in the post-show event about coming back and you can see highlights below:

On stepping away from WWE for a year: “Oh, it was amazing. It was amazing, I wouldn’t give [it] back for the world. You know, getting to get her into activities and into school, and all those things that have a routine… and it’s been the best, you know? It’s the most important think I’m ever going to do. And I love my family more than anything, and the thing I love next to that is wrestling. And so to be able to be here and come back, it’s really quite amazing, especially next to this woman here. Because she is amazing, she’s so incredible. I told her this before before I left, I didn’t know if I was coming back because… I said, ‘You’re my biggest hope for the future.’ We’ve already taken this women’s division and wrestling to heights never thought before. And she’s so dedicated, she’s so passionate, she’s so good. She’s so smooth, that the world is her oyster. So to be able to be here on her first WrestleMania, to be a contributing factor to her walking out of WrestleMania as Lyra Two-Belts. Let’s hear it for her.”

On why now was a good time to return: “Well, it’s WrestleMania, isn’t it? [laughs] And Lyra needed a partner. Bayley unfortunately got taken out yesterday, we all saw that. So there wasn’t much time to prepare. But she’s going to call and ask for something, and I am proud of her, I would be there in a heartbeat. And I was already here watching my husband main event WrestleMania last night in a hell of a match. That match was insane, it was amazing. I’m so proud of all my people. Lyra, my husband; it’s a great weekend for The Man.”

On if this is a full-time return: “Yeah. The Man don’t do part-time. Come on now. When I go, I go hard. And I go until I can’t go no more. Or until I take another break.”

