Becky Lynch Announces She’s Pregnant, Asuka the New Raw Women’s Champion (Pics, Video)

Becky Lynch has vacated the Raw Women’s Championship due to her being pregnant, and has revealed that Asuka actually won the title on last night’s Money in the Bank. On tonight’s episode of Raw,, Lynch came out to open the show with the Money in the Bank briefcase that Asuka won last night at the PPV. Lynch announced that she would be unable to compete for a while and was interrupted by Asuka, who was screaming that the briefcase was hers.

Lynch then put over Asuka as the one who has beaten her when no one else could, and revealed that last night’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was actually for the Raw Women’s Championship and not just a shot at a title. Lynch opened the briefcase to reveal the championship and said that it’s time for Asuka to be a warrior while she goes to be a mother.

Lynch’s title reign ends at 398 days, having won the belt at WrestleMania 35. This is Asuka’s first run with the Raw Women’s Championship; she previously won the Smackdown Women’s Championship in December 2018. Lynch’s reign is the longest women’s championship run in WWE since Trish Stratus’ 448-day run with the WWE Women’s Championship in 2005 and early 2006.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Lynch and Seth Rollins.

