Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

So, after we get a little recap of MitB, we get Becky Lynch in the middle of the ring, and she seems really emotional. The briefcase is in the middle of the ring, and she wants to chat with us about making a deal with the higher ups in regards to the winner of the Money in the Bank. She takes us bac kto 2013 first when she first came to America and says that we, as the fans, who had her back. She grabbed onto us when she didn’t have anyone else, and this is why that we deserve to hear from her first – she has to go away for a while.

The tears seem legit, but before she can explain herself, the winner of Money in the Bank is here.

Asuka is screaming her ass off, saying the briefcase is hers.

Becky tells her that Asuka has beaten her when no one else could, and this is why that shes happy this is happening to Asuka. Last night wasn’t what she thought it was. It wasn’t for a shot at the title, it was for so much more.

Becky unlocks the briefcase, and in it is the RAW Women’s Championship.

Becky can’t fight anymore, but Asuka can. She is the champion.

Asuka is elated, and shows off her title to the camera and all of the non-fans. She takes her belt to the back as Becky cries in the middle of the ring, in a very very odd moment.

Asuka dances on the announce table and shakes her ass then skirts her way down the ramp and back into the ring. Becky is still crying her eyes out.

Becky is happier than her, tells Asuka to be a warrior, because Becky is going to go…be a mother.

Asuka congratulates Becky as Becky cries. Asuka starts a Becky chant.

We return to commentary recapping what just went down. Then they show it again.

Becky is backstage, in comes Rey to cut off Charley like an asshole. Nattie is here to congratulate her, too. In come Street Profits to share their love.Truth and Ricochet come in, too, and we got all the jobbers necessary to congratulate her.

Lashley isn’t interested in this, so he comes to the ring for his most recent squash match. Apparently this is a NO DQ.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Humberto Carrillo

Lockup to start and Lashley with a go behind then a a takedown. Trip up of Humberto followed by a slap to the face. Lashley sends him into the corner. Right elbow to the face. Lashley flips Humberto, who lands on his feet, then slaps Lashley. Lashley is pissed. Spinebuster to Humberto. Lashley goes for a spear, Humberto side steps, and Lashley flies to the outside. Humberto tries for a suicide dive, but Lashley clocks him a good one. Lashley goes to grab a chair and turns…right into a dropkick from Humberto!

We come back and Humberto hits a kick off the apron, rolls through the ropes, springboards and kicks Lashley out of the ring. Carrillo slides under the bottom rope, misses, but Lashley goes for a big boot. Humberto side steps, Lashley crotches himself. Humberto kicks. He flies towards Lashley, but Lashley catches him, then firemans Humberto and sends him into the post hard! Lashley presses Humberto’s face into the post. Lashley grabs a chair. He goes to smack Humberto one, but Humberto ducks, grabs the chair. Shot to the gut. Another to the back. Another. He sends Lsahley into the ring,

Humberto flies, Lashley catches him by the arm! FULL NELSON! Humberto taps.



Winner: Bobby Lashley

Match Quality: *1/2

Personal Enjoyment: *1/2

Total Rating: *1/2

The Street Profits are in a locker room with a basketball, because – reasons. Apparently, they are going two on two with The Viking Raiders in a game of…Basketball.

Backstage, Ivar is poking a basketball. Erik wonders why, and it was he who said “Anything they can do, we an do better.” Ivar wonders if singing karaoke would help their chances. No, all they have to do is be physical.

Backstage, Charley congratulates Becky and Asuka. In comes Asuka, who thanks her, and here is Kairi Sane. They dance and celebrate.

Backstage, we somehow get to the convenient moment in time where they are all arguing, thus, showing dissention.



Match 2: Akira Tozawa vs Angel Garza (w/ Zelina, Andrade, and Austin Theory ringside)

We come to the match happening already. Angel removes his pants in record time, and smashes Akira’s head into the 2nd buckle. Akira bounces off the ropes for a. ead scissors. He gets lifts, and Angel kicks him in the gut, then covers for 1…NO! Garza sends him to the top rope, seated, and attacks the back. He pulls Akira back, and were get a hanging Akira. Running kick to the chest by Garza. Cover for 1.2…NO!!! Garza pulls the arm back and works the neck.

Wing Clipper from Garza, who stares Austin down and pins for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Angel Garza



Match Quality:

Personal Enjoyment:

Total Rating:

You hear Theory saying, “It was just a tweet,” as he yells at Garza. Zelina in the ring to hold them back, but Drew McIntyre is here! He tells everyone to calm donw and heads to the ring.

Drew tells them to “Bring it, bitches” and Drew Claymores Theory. Garza is next. He gets one to the face. Drew gets in the face of Andrade, telling him to be a man, and it looks like we are getting a match.



Match 3: Andrade vs Drew McIntyre