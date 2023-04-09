Becky Lynch Explains The “Problem” Of Celebrity Guests In Wrestling

Speaking recently with Stephen A. Smith, Becky Lynch expressed her frustration about the use of celebrity appearances to draw crowds at large industry events (via Wrestling Inc). While recognizing the draw that big names can have, Lynch shared that career talent can feel overshadowed and sidelined by the comparative lack of recognition. You can read some highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On how the usual talent can feel sidelined by the focus on guest stars: “That can be a bit of a problem. Personally, and from a work ethic standpoint, that you put all of this effort into this all year round, and when the big shows come, when the big stadiums come, and there’s 80,000 people, you want to receive your flowers for that hard work you’ve been putting in all year round so that we can do this.”

On the industry’s need for weekly talent to survive: “We need those people that are wrestling three, four times a week that can carry this, that are thinking about this constantly, that it is their sole focus. We need that, because yes, the Pat McAfees of the world or the Logan Pauls can have three matches a year or one match and we can put a spotlight on them and give them their kudos and their flowers and say, ‘Well done.’ But this business is hard. This business is so hard and it’s tough, and it’s skill and it’s craft, and without those people that know how to do this in the way that we do it, then it will die.”