Becky Lynch Returns At WrestleMania 41, Teams With Lyra Valkyria To Win Women’s Tag Titles
The Man has returned to WWE as Becky Lynch returned at WrestleMania, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Lynch appeared as Valkyria’s tag team partner for the match at Sunday’s PPV, replacing Bayley after the latter was removed due to a storyline injury.
Lynch and Valkyria ended up getting the win as Lynch pinned Morgan, who had bragged about retiring Lynch over the past year, with a Manhandle Slam.
This marks Lynch’s second run with the title and Valkyria’s first, ending the Judgment Day duo’s reign at 56 days. They won the titles from Bianca Belair and Naomi on the February 24th episode of Raw. Valkyria is now a double champion as she is also the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.
You can see highlights from the match below:
THE MAN is BACK at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/IMDqYl7buv
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
We have NEW Women's Tag Team Champions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ZXa5k2aZ3N
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
