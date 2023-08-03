Becky Lynch Posts Summerslam Photo Shoot Pics, Suggesting She Was Originally Booked

In a post on Instagram, Becky Lynch shared images from a photo shoot she did for this year’s WWE Summerslam. This would seem to suggest that she was booked at one time, possibly for a match with Trish Stratus. That match is not taking place at the Detroit PPV, however, as it will happen on RAW a week from Monday.

She wrote: “This was the shoot I did for Summerslam….”