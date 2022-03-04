Beer City Bruiser Confirms No Previous ROH Stars Are Still Under Contract

Beer City Bruiser has confirmed that there are no stars from the most recent era of ROH still under contract. The ROH alumnus posted to Twitter on Thursday following the news that AEW has purchased the company and noted that his contract expired at the end of the year and that others ended a few days ago.

Bruiser wrote:

“To make things clear. ROH ended all contracts. Mine ended 12/31/21. Others ended 3/1/22. No one is under contract from the old regime. I enjoyed my 7 years with a wonderful company and an amazing roster! Good luck to @TonyKhan and the new regime. If they want me, I’m here.”