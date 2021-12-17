Beer City Bruiser Says He’s Been In Talks With NWA, NJPW

Beer City Bruiser is looking to his future following ROH’s hiatus and says he’s been in talks with both the NWA and NJPW. Bruiser appeared on Turnbuckle Tavern and discussed his future following ROH Final Battle, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On what company he wants to work for: “NWA. Brian Milonas and I have been talking to the NWA. We wrestled for them before the pandemic and were supposed to be in the Crockett Cup before the pandemic. They were our first call. We fit in so well when we were there the first time and it’s a great locker room. I broke in with Trevor Murdoch. He broke in with Aron Stevens and these are two tops guys on their roster. When everything shutdown, we reached out and have been talking to NWA. That’s where we both want to go. As The Bouncers, it’s a perfect fit.”

On talking with NJPW: “We’ve also been talking to the New Japan crew so when that opens back up, hopefully, I can get back to Japan and bring Brian with me because I think two big ugly American bastards can run roughshod in Japan. I did it before and I want to do it again.”