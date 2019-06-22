Beer City Bruiser Reveals He Was Approached by WWE, Discusses Choosing ROH Instead

– Fightful recently interviewed Beer City Bruiser, who revealed that he was approached by WWE but opted for staying in ROH instead. Below are some highlights, courtesy of Fightful.

Bruiser on getting approached by WWE: “I was approached by them. They sent feelers out. With our contracts, there’s only so much you can talk about. I ended up going to an NXT show to meet with them. We had conversations and I was open with Ring of Honor. The conversations were just in-ring. As far as I’m concerned, I do want to transition to a coaching standpoint. That never came up with them, but it came up with Ring of Honor. I’ve actually said to them I’d like to do some of that. We’re in the process of working things out.”

Beer City Bruiser on deciding to stay with ROH: “I decided to stay with Ring of Honor, for one — Brian and I had just started tagging. I felt really good about the tag team, and I liked the offer ROH gave me better, I liked the schedule better and the money better. WWE said okay and they’d see what was up when my contract is up. I love Ring of Honor, I love the schedule, I love the creative freedom that we have. With Brian and I tagging, it lit a new spark under me. I love tag team wrestling, but I really love it when you have chemistry with a guy.”