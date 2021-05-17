Beer City Bruiser On Being Gifted With His Version of Sister Abigal

Beer City Bruiser recently discussed the origins of his signature moves, including how Bray Wyatt gave him his modified Sister Abigail, in a new interview. The ROH star spoke with Meat Sports Alcohol for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:

On using a modified Sister Abigail: “The DDT came because I was the fake Bray Wyatt at a WWE show. It went over really well and he was like, ‘Hey man, you should use my finishing move and make it twist.’ So, I ended up throwing a DDT with it and that’s my new finisher in Ring of Honor.”

On his frog splash: “The frog splash came because when I was with Harley [Race], he challenged all the guys over 300 pounds to do a splash off the top rope. I was like, ‘Not only will I do a splash, I’ll do a frog splash.’ I did it and Harley loved it. I had gotten rid of it on the Indies, but when I did ROH, there was a match against War Machine [Viking Raiders] and they were like, ‘it’d be really cool if you could hit something off the top rope.’ ‘Well, I used to do a frog splash.’ ‘Yeah, do that.’ He was further out than I ever had someone and I ended up hitting it perfectly and everyone freaked out, so it became my finishing move in Ring of Honor for a bit.”

On his cannonball to the outside of the ring: “The cannonball off the apron came because I used to do the Cactus elbow off the apron and Mark Briscoe already does that so they were like, ‘you can’t do that here,’ so I was thinking what else Cactus Jack did and he did that.”