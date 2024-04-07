wrestling / News

Behind the Scenes Documentary for Wrestlemania 40 Coming Next Week

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

Following tonight’s first night of Wrestlemania 40, WWE announced a special behind-the-scenes documentary for the event. The special, called Wrestlemania XL: Behind the Curtain, streams on Youtube on Wednesday, April 10. No other information was provided.

Wrestlemania 40, Joseph Lee

