Behind the Scenes Documentary for Wrestlemania 40 Coming Next Week
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
Following tonight’s first night of Wrestlemania 40, WWE announced a special behind-the-scenes documentary for the event. The special, called Wrestlemania XL: Behind the Curtain, streams on Youtube on Wednesday, April 10. No other information was provided.
