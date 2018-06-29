beIn Sports Set to Air MLW Battle Riot on July 27th

– MLW has announced that beIN Sports will air Battle Riot as a two-hour special on July 27th. You can see the full announcement below:

beIN SPORTS TO AIR TWO HOUR MLW SPECIAL: MLW BATTLE RIOT, FRIDAY, JULY 27

Prime Time Special to Feature 40 Wrestlers Competing for a World Title Shot

On Friday, July 27th, beIN SPORTS will air a two-hour special from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PT called MLW BATTLE RIOT.

The prime time special will feature the first-ever MLW “Battle Riot.” The Battle Riot combines a battle royal, Royal Rumble and street fight. Eliminations occur by pinfall, submission, or throwing an opponent over the top rope. New participants will enter the match every 60 seconds, and the winner will receive a title shot.

Forty wrestlers will compete with the winner getting a World Title shot anytime, anywhere. Among the wrestlers scheduled to appear in the iconic fight are Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, John Morrison, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Barrington Hughes, MJF, the Hart Foundation, Sami Callihan, Kevin Sullivan, Rich Swann, ACH, Joey Ryan, Jake Hager and other surprise fighters. The idea behind the special was created by Court Bauer, the primary owner of Major League Wrestling.

The special program will feature famed American sports broadcaster, Tony Schiavone, as he calls the action alongside Rich Bocchini.