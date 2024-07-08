Various News: This Week’s Being the Dark Order, Cameron Hawkins Releasing Profile On Jordynne Grace & More

– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order is now online. You can check out the episode, titled “Analyst,” below:

– Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer is set to release a 25 page project looking at five wrestling talent on the edge of being big stars. Hawkins posted to Twitter noting that “The Next Up Line Up” will profile Jordynne Grace, Trick Williams, Hyan, Daniel Garcia, and Kevin Knight.

Hawkins wrote:

“Alright! So this project is heavily inspired by one of my favorite movies, ‘The Usual Suspects’. I wanted to highlight 5 talents from different promotions (WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW, Indies) that i think are on the cusp of being big stars: the stellar @laurenmoran created 3 different pieces for each wrestler, and a few US-inpsired posters as well. I created dossiers based on their careers and interestes, and got their peers to write some kind words about them! expect lots of in-document links to matches, hobbies, and all kinds of other fun things to really highlight their talents and personalities. The 25 page project will be on sale this Friday, 7/12 for $10 on the gumroad store. They no longer have a preorder option, so I’ll post the link when it drops! any questions you guys have about the project that I can answer, feel free to post here!”

