Bella Twins Explain Their Issues With Lack of Female Presence On Raw XXX

The Bella Twins took some issues with the lack of women’s representation on Raw XXX, and they recently explained their issues a bit more. As noted, the two did a livestream on Instagram Monday night where they took issue with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. Brie and Nikki appeared on Tamron Hall’s show on Thursday and discussed the situation; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Nikki on Raw XXX’s lack of a strong female presence: “When you have love and passion for something with your heart and your soul, you want to be appreciated, and I think that’s in any industry. For us female wrestlers, it was Raw XXX, the 30th anniversary. And throughout those 30 years, women have done a whole lot to make ‘Raw’ what it is. So when you have a three-hour show, and it’s male-dominated and women aren’t being honored, pretty much at all, you just sit back and you’re like, ‘Why aren’t we being appreciated? Like, why don’t you even have a video package showcasing what all these incredible women have done?'”

Nikki on the situation upsetting her: “It made me upset for all the women, because I know that feeling of walking out to the ring — and it happens to some of the men — but where you walk out and you put your body on the line, you give it your all just to entertain the fans and the TV viewers, and you just come back and you want [to] feel appreciated for that,” she said. “I feel that if a wrestler even leaves the company or they’re no longer there, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be remembered. I wished and I hoped, and maybe that will be more in the future, we still have a way to go, but that women will finally be appreciated for what they do.”

Brie on their issues having nothing to do with them: “I think [that] when Nikki and I speak, it always makes headlines. But the thing that we love is that we come from passion for women, not from ourselves. The Bella Twins don’t have to be at ‘Raw XXX,’ it’s only other women that, we can give you a whole long list, that should have been there.”