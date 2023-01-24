The Bellas Take Issue With Raw XXX Not Referencing Women’s Revolution

The Bellas were originally set to appear on Raw XXX, but they didn’t show up and appear to have taken issue with how the show didn’t highlight the Women’s Revolution. PWInsider reports Nikki and Brie Bella did fly out to the northeastern US this weekend, but they were not at Raw and instead attended a Broadway show.

The two did an Instagram live and they talked about how they didn’t like how WWE wasn’t going to acknowledge the Women’s Revolution. A clip from the live is below, in which they mention that WWE wouldn’t mention Mercedes Mone and Saraya among others (including them). The Bellas were not mentioned on Raw except for briefly in Charlotte Flair’s promo.

You can see the clip below: