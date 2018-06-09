wrestling / News
Various News: The Bella Twins Share Video From Royal Rumble 2018, Mike Jackson Says He Has His Victory Party Planned After He Beats CM Punk
June 9, 2018 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins released a video showing them get a warm welcome from the WWE Universe at Royal Rumble 2018. You can check out that new video they release for their YouTube channel in the player below.
– Mike The Truth Jackson spoke to TMZ Sports and says he has a victory party planned after he beats former WWE Superstar CM Punk.