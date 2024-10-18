Ben Bishop Makes His Pitch On Why AEW Should Sign Him

Ben Bishop has a pitch for why Tony Khan should sign him to AEW. Bishop has made a few appearances in AEW, and he appeared on David Clair-Bennett’s Reel Appreciation in which he had a message for the AEW owner as to why he should bring him on.

“Tony Khan, you’re a businessman,” Bishop said (per Fightful). “You’re a guy that’s never left money on the table. So don’t do it now. Don’t leave that giant sack of glistening dollar bills sitting on that table because you’re looking at the guy who can come in and who can actually change the game in AEW, ‘Big Trouble’ Ben Bishop, the guy who stands at 6’12” and weighs 15% of a metric ton. Earthquakin’, pillow-shaking, meat-popping, jaw-dropping.”

He continued, “You name it, I’m the one that they come to see. I’m the guy made for TV, and ain’t nothing else, but just putting my name on that piece of paper. Let’s make it happen. Tony, get ready to get ready because eventually, here comes trouble.”