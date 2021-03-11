wrestling / News
Ben Carter Re-Dubbed as ‘Nathan Frazer’ for NXT UK
March 11, 2021 | Posted by
– NXT UK Superstar Ben Carter has been officially re-dubbed as Nathan Frazer for NXT UK. He’s updated his official Twitter account to reflect his new WWE ring name.
During today’s NXT UK, WWE released a new video where Carter reveals his new ring name as Nathan Frazer. You can check out that new name below. WWE signed Ben Carter last December. He later made his NXT UK debut in January.
𝑩𝑰𝑮 changes are coming.
I’ve got a new story to write… and it looks nothing like my last.
Tune into @NXTUK this Thursday. pic.twitter.com/eJh9P8ukVm
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 9, 2021
"And with a brand new start comes a brand new name. NATHAN FRAZER will become a champion."@WWEFrazer#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KMK5yyuTru
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
