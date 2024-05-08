Bench Warrant For Teddy Hart Rescinded In Drug Possession Case

A bench warrant for Teddy Hart in his ecstasy possession case in Florida has been recalled. As previously reported, the bench warrant was issued for Hart in April after he missed another hearing in the case, his second missed hearing in a row. PWInsider reports that the bench warrant has been recalled.

There’s no word on why the warrant was rescinded, and there are no additional court dates set as of right now.

Hart was arrested back on July 15th, 2023 in Florida and charged with possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Both charges are third degree felonies.