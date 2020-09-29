wrestling / News

WWE News: Best of Miz & Morrison Added to Network, Alexa Bliss Wanted to Grow Up to Be Tinkerbell

September 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Best of Miz & Morrison

– The latest “Best of WWE” video is online, looking at Miz & Morrison. The two and a half hour special is hosted by Matt Camp and is available on the WWE Network with the following matches and segments:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Miz and Morrison versus MVP and Matt Hardy – SmackDown (11.16.07)
* Cryme Tyme vs. Miz and Morrison – Cyber Sunday 2008
* D-Generation X vs. Miz and Morrison – Raw (11.3.08)
* Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. Miz and Morrison – SmackDown (1.31.20)
* The Dirt Sheet Returns – SmackDown (2.7.20)
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Miz and Morrison vs. The New Day – Super Showdown 2020
* SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match – Elimination Chamber 2020

– A new clip from Alexa Bliss’ latest Uncool With Alexa Bliss is online, described as follows:

Alexa Bliss reveals to Tony Award-winning Broadway icon, “Hamilton” star and longtime WWE fan James Iglehart that her career aspiration was to be Tinkerbell at Walt Disney World. Plus, James reveals how he was introduced to sports-entertainment thanks to Mr. T and a VHS box.

