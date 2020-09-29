WWE News: Best of Miz & Morrison Added to Network, Alexa Bliss Wanted to Grow Up to Be Tinkerbell

– The latest “Best of WWE” video is online, looking at Miz & Morrison. The two and a half hour special is hosted by Matt Camp and is available on the WWE Network with the following matches and segments:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Miz and Morrison versus MVP and Matt Hardy – SmackDown (11.16.07)

* Cryme Tyme vs. Miz and Morrison – Cyber Sunday 2008

* D-Generation X vs. Miz and Morrison – Raw (11.3.08)

* Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. Miz and Morrison – SmackDown (1.31.20)

* The Dirt Sheet Returns – SmackDown (2.7.20)

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Miz and Morrison vs. The New Day – Super Showdown 2020

* SmackDown Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match – Elimination Chamber 2020

– A new clip from Alexa Bliss’ latest Uncool With Alexa Bliss is online, described as follows: