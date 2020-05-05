Best Raw Matches of the Last Decade Match Listing, Dean Ambrose and CM Punk Matches Featured

– As previously reported, the WWE Network added the five-hour presentation for The Best Raw Matches of the Last Decade is now available on demand for the streaming service. The special is hosted by Ryan Pappolla.

The matches include John Cena vs. former WWE Superstar CM Punk from February 25, 2013. Also, Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins from August 18, 2014 in a Falls Count Anywhere Match is also features. Here’s the full lineup:

* The Miz vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship – May 2, 2011

* John Cena vs. CM Punk (Winner receives WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania) – February 25, 2013

* The Shield vs. The Undertaker, Kane And Daniel Bryan – April 22, 2013

* John Cena vs. Cesaro – February 17, 2014

* Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins (Falls Count Anywhere Match) – August 18, 2014

* Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (if Roman loses, he is fired) – December 14, 2015

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins versus Big Cass versus Roman Reigns for the vacant WWE Universal Championship (Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match) – August 29, 2016

* Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Championship (Falls Count Anywhere) – November 28, 2016

* 7 Man Gauntlet Match – February 17, 2018

* Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship – December 24, 2018

* Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch (Winner receives Number One Overall Draft Pick for their brand) – October 14, 2019