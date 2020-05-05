This Week’s New WWE Network Content: Best Raw Matches of 2010s, Kevin Owens, Shayna Baszler, More

WWE has revealed the new additions to the WWE Network this week including a new Best of WWE, Kevin Owens and Shayna Baszler specials, and more. The full list is below per PWInsider:

Monday

* The Best of WWE: Best Raw Matches of the Decade – available now on demand

* WWE Untold: “I Am The Game” – 11 PM ET (encore)

Tuesday

* The Best of WWE: The Best of Money in the Bank – 12 PM ET on demand

Wednesday

* WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET

* Monday Night Raw (4/6/20) – 10 AM ET on demand

Thursday

* The Best of WWE: Kevin Owens’ Biggest Fights – 12 PM ET on demand

* WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

* This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

* WWE NXT (5/6/20) – 10 PM on demand

Friday

* 205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday

* WWE Chronicle: Shayna Baszler – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE Main Event (4/23/20) – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE Chronicle: Shayna Baszler – 8 PM ET

Sunday

* Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear” – 10 AM ET on demand

* Friday Night SmackDown (4/10/20) – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE’s The Bump – 10:30 AM ET on demand – 10 AM ET on demand

* WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Kickoff – 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

* WWE Money in the Bank 2020 – 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

* Undertaker: The Last Ride: “Chapter 1: The Greatest Fear” – immediately following WWE Money in the Bank